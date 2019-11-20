Three Kats earn All-SLC; Miller Named SLC Libero of the Year

Three members of the Sam Houston State volleyball team earned all-Southland Conference honors, headlined by senior Addison Miller being named the league’s Libero of the Year, per a release by league officials on Wednesday morning.

Miller, along with junior outside hitter Ashley Lewis, were each named to the league’s first team while sophomore outside hitter Breanne Chausse was named to the third team. It is the first postseason honors for both Miller and Lewis, while Chausse earned honorable mention as a true freshman in 2018.

The Libero of the Year honor has only been awarded in the Southland Conference since 2004, and despite not having snagged the award in any of the first 14 years available, the a Bearkat has taken home the award each of the last two seasons. Miller and last year’s winner, Madison Wallace, mark the first time two different players from the same squad have won the award in consecutive seasons since SFA’s Jami Hill and Stephanie Figgers in 2006 and 2007.

Miller, a senior from Prosper, has twice earned SLC Defensive Player of the Week honors this season. She finished second in the league for the entire season with 5.04 digs per set, while averaging 5.62 digs per set in league-only matches.

She has already moved into seventh all-time at SHSU with 1,441 career digs while her 575 total digs for 2019 is already a school record. Currently her 5.04 digs per set for the season would be the second most in SHSU history. Miller has reached double-figure digs in 27 of 28 matches this year, including 12 times with 20 or more digs.

Even more impressively, she has gone over 30 digs on four occasions, including 40 in just four sets at SFA. That mark is one of just seven times in the nation this season that a player has totaled 40 or more digs in four sets or less.

Lewis, meanwhile, has been one of the top offensive threats in the league from the get-go. The junior from Houston ranks third in the league with 3.70 kills per set for the year, and has upped that to 3.92 kills per set against Southland competition.

She has put together 16 double-doubles this year as a six-rotation player, adding a solid 2.67 digs per set to her year’s total while swinging at a .208 clip. She has totaled at least 10 kills in 23 of 28 matches this year, going for at least 20 kills on six occasions.

Lewis put up a career-high 23 kills in a four-set win at Northwestern State to open up SLC play, helping propel her to SLC Player of the Week honors. She also set a career high with 23 digs as part of a 21-kill, 23-dig double-double in the Kats win over the Lady Demons in Huntsville later in the year.

As for Chausse, she took a big step forward as a sophomore, upping both her kills per set and attack percentage in her second year in Huntsville. Recently named a CoSIDA Academic All-District choice, Chausse ranked in the top 10 in the SLC in 2.93 kills per set and hit .258 for the year.

The Coppell native had a season-high of 20 kills on two occasions, doing so early in the year against Louisiana Tech before matching that mark with 20 in a big road win at Abilene Christian. She had at least 10 kills in 18 of 28 matches and closed the year with no less than 14 in any of her final five matches to close the season.

The trio, along with the rest of the Bearkats, will make their way to Conway, Ark., this week to take part in the Southland Conference Tournament. The Kats enter as the No. 2 seed in the event and will open at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Farris Center against No. 7 Southeastern Louisiana. A win would advance them to the semifinals where they would play at noon on Saturday against the winner of No. 3 Northwestern State and No. 6 Houston Baptist.