Three Kats named to preseason All-SLC softball teams

The defending conference champion Bearkats have landed three players on the preseason All-Southland Conference softball squads, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Seniors Megan McDonald and Tiffany Thompson are Sam Houston State's two representatives on the first team. Junior Brooke Malia was named to the second team.

"I am excited for Megan, Tiffany and Brooke to be recognized on the preseason All-Southland teams," head coach Garrett Valis said. "They are hard workers and have a tremendous amount of experience in our league. I look for major contributions from them on and off of the field. They are a joy to coach and will continue to have a positive impact for our program."

Thompson, who was a first-team All-SLC selection last season, had an outstanding 2019 campaign at shortstop, earning SLC Hitter of the Week honors in consecutive weeks. She hit .330 in SLC play with three home runs and was fourth in league play in triples (two), sixth in sacrifice bunts (6), seventh in hits (29), eighth in runs scored (18), ninth in slugging (.568) and 10th in stolen bases (10).

McDonald, who was also a first-team All-SLC honoree last season, had a huge role in SHSU's run to the SLC regular-season championship as the table setter at the top of the lineup. She was fifth in SLC play in batting average (.389), tied for first in triples (three), second in hits (35) and fifth in runs scored (19).

Malia enjoyed a solid season at second base to land on the All-SLC third team in 2019. She hit .325 in conference play and was tied for first in home runs with seven (her 10 total home runs were fourth best in the SLC). She was second in slugging percentage (.687) and fourth in RBIs (22) and doubles (nine with a season total of 15, which was second best in the league).

2020 Preseason All-Southland Conference softball teams

First Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown

Kaylyn Shepherd* Central Arkansas 1B Sr. Mechanicsville, Va.

Cayla Jones* Northwestern State 2B Jr. Missouri City, Texas

Cylla Hill* Central Arkansas 3B Sr. Henryetta, Okla.

Tiffany Thompson* Sam Houston State SS Sr. Montgomery, Texas

Ella Manzer* Southeastern Louisiana C Jr. Alexandria, La.

Jade Lewis* Lamar DP Sr. Mont Belvieu, Texas

Megan McDonald* Sam Houston State OF Sr. Georgetown, Texas

Madisen Blackford* Southeastern Louisiana OF Jr. Des Moines, Iowa

Kayla Crutchmer* Central Arkansas OF Sr. Tulsa, Okla.

Kassidy Wilbur* Stephen F. Austin P So. Bridge City, Texas

Alley McDonald* Southeastern Louisiana P Sr. Whitehouse, Tenn.

Alexsandra Flores* McNeese P Sr. Lufkin, Texas

E.C. Delafield* Northwestern State UT Jr. Stonewall, La.

Second Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown

Samantha Dares* Nicholls 1B Sr. Metairie, La.

Bryana Novegil* Stephen F. Austin 2B Jr. Houston, Texas

Brooke Malia* Sam Houston State 2B Jr. Houston, Texas

Caitlin Garcia* Nicholls 3B Jr. Spring, Texas

Cori McCrary* McNeese SS Sr. McCarley, Miss.

Alexis Perry Northwestern State C So. Wylie, Texas

Samantha Bradley* Abilene Christian DP Sr. Azle, Texas

Kaylee Lopez* McNeese OF So. Indian Bayou, La.

Elise Vincent* Northwestern State OF Sr. Maurice, La.

Linsey Tomlinson* Abilene Christian OF Sr. Huffman, Texas

Ashley Kriesel* Stephen F. Austin P Jr. Houston, Texas

Sammi Thomas* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi UT So. Buford, Ga.

