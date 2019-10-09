Three from Texas A&M Men’s Tennis advance at ITA All-American

Texas A&M men’s tennis saw all three singles players advance to the second round of the 2019 ITA Men’s Tennis All-American Championship main draw at the Case Tennis Center on the campus of Tulsa University on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite inclement weather and the move indoors, Aggie men’s tennis saw the trio of No. 13 Carlos Aguilar, No. 16 Hady Habib and No. 45 Valentin Vacherot earn victories in the Sooner State. Texas A&M is the only school to see three singles student-athletes advance in the main draw.

Aguilar defended the No. 6 seed with a straight-set win over Lukas Grief of Florida in the first round. The A&M junior will take on No. 40 Athell Bennett of Purdue in Thursday’s second round.

Habib outlasted No. 75 Yuta Kikuchi of Cal to win in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, after play was forced indoors midway through the second set. Habib is set to face off against No. 46 Filip Malbasic of Arizona on Thursday.

Vacherot shook off a first set defeat to upset No. 21 Adria Soriano Barrera of Miami. The stringy senior is set to take on No. 44 Sven Lah of Baylor in the second round.

In doubles action, No. 1 Aguilar and Barnaby Smith fell 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 to Henrik Korsgaard and Brandon Perez of Virginia Tech and will take part in the consolation bracket.

The ITA All-American Championship main draw began on Wednesday and is slated to conclude on Oct. 13 with the singles and doubles finals.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMTEN.

2019 ITA Men’s All-American Championships

Tulsa, Okla. – Case Tennis Center

Singles

Pre-Qualifying

First Round

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Alex Reco (Ark) 7-6(2), 6-2

Pranav Kumar (TAMU) def. Tom Kruse (UMKC) 6-2, 6-2

Ross Watson (Pacific) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-6(3), 6-3

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Marcello Moreira (ORU) 6-1, 6-3

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Vikash Singh (Ind) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

Second Round

Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA) def. Pranav Kumar (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Rafael Izquierdo Luque (NC St) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Christopher Edge (MTSU) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

Andrew Zhang (Duke) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-3, 7-6

Third Round

Makey Rakotomalala (ASU) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Qualifying

First Round

No. 118 Tim Ruehl (AZ State) def. No. 72 Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. No. 90 Stepan Holis (UNM) 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

Jacob Fearnley (TCU) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2, 7-6(3)

Consolation

First Round

No. 72 Barnaby Smith (TAMU) vs Siem Woldeab (Texas) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw

First Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Lukas Grief (UF) 6-3, 6-2

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 75 Yuta Kikuchi (Cal) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 21 Adria Soriano Barrera (Miami) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5)

Second Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. No. 40 Athell Bennett (Purdue)

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU vs. No. 46 Filip Malbasic (Arizona)

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) vs. No. 44 Sven Lah (Baylor)

Doubles

Qualifying

First Round

Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 43 David Goulak / Ivan Thamma (UCD) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

Tadas Babelis / Yannai Barkai (NC St) def. Stefan Storch / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

Juan Pablo Cenoz / Kody Pearson (Tulsa) def. Austin Abbrat / Guido Marson (TAMU) 7-6(1), 2-6, 10-8

Second Round

Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Jackson Fine / Jonathan Sheehy (ACU) 6-4, 6-4

Third Round

Henrik Korsgaard / Brandon Perez (VT) def. Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) 6-4, 7-6(1)

Main Draw

First Round

Henrik Korsgaard / Brandon Perez (VT) def. No. 1 Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8