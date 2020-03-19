Three game losing streak at Orlando Invitational triggered turnaround by A&M Men's Basketball

Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams said the Aggies ended their season on a positive note and it has a lot to due with the team's reaction to the Orlando Invitational where they suffered losses to Harvard, Temple, & Fairfield and hit rock bottom according to the Aggies first year head coach.

"I told them after we got beat by Fairfield, 'Congratulations guys, we finished in last place at the Disney World Classic and I would say we are the worst Power 5 team in the country,' said Williams.

"I told the kids this was probably the Tuesday after the Sunday we got beat guys it is liberating. Do you know the word? Let's look up the word and what does it mean. There's freedom in what has happened because everybody knows we're bad. So now there is only one way to go and that's up! If you look at those numbers we may been the most improved team that there was, but like I always preclude with saying. It's good that we improved, but we were able to improve because we were so bad," ended Williams.

No sugarcoating by Williams. The Aggies 10 and 8 league mark was the program's best SEC record since 2016.

