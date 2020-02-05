Three more Rattlers ink letters during February signing period

Navasota head football coach Casey Dacus announced Wednesday morning that Donovan Thomas, LaDarrin Thomas, and Alfredo Villasenor signed college football letters of intent to continue their football careers.

Donovan Thomas is headed to Texas A&T. He says he'll play safety and pursue a degree in business.

LaDarrin Thomas is bound of A&M Kingsville. He'll continue to line up as a wide receiver and pursue engineering.

While offensive lineman Alfredo Villasenor is signing with Kansas Wesleyan.