Three student-athletes to represent Texas A&M at 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships

Texas A&M tennis sent No. 13 Carlos Aguilar, No. 16 Hady Habib and No. 45 Valentin Vacherot to the 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships beginning Wednesday at The Tennis Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

The Aggies are the only SEC team to qualify three student-athletes to the final tournament of the fall and one of five teams nationally.

The Oracle ITA National Fall Championships features 128 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (64 men and 64 women) and 64 doubles teams (32 men’s team and 32 women’s teams). In its third year, having replaced the ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships, it is the lone event on the collegiate tennis calendar to feature competitors from all five divisions playing in the same tournament.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMTEN.