Tiger girls swimming wins District 19-5A Title, boys earn runner-up finish

The A&M Consolidated swim teams combined for six race victories as the Tiger girls team won the team title and the boys earned runner-up honors at the District 18-5A Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday at the Georgetown Recreational Center.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way this team competed and what they accomplished today,” first-year A&M Consolidated head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “It was a great team effort, and I believe they have more in the tank. We have regionals next week in College Station, and we’re looking forward to racing at home.”

Sophomore Kaitlyn Owens was the lone Tiger with multiple race wins with victories in the girls 50-yard freestyle (24.52) and 100 backstroke (58.28). Tallying solo victories were freshman Claire Smith in the girls 100 free (54.91) and sophomore Andrew Larsen in the boys 100 free (49.38).

The girls team posted a pair of relay victories as the foursome of Owens, senior Sydney Criscitiello, sophomore Hailey Buenemann and Riley won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.93, while 400 free relay of Owens, junior Brett Hyman, Cristiciello, and Riley touched first in 3:44.34.

Of the 30 competitors on the Tigers’ district team, 20 advanced to the regional meet. Advancing from the girls team were: Hailey Buenemann, Sydney Criscitiello, Lydia Demlow, Ally Duan, Brett Hyman, Kaitlyn Owens, Claire Riley, Sara Shankar, Susie Smith and Grace Yeh. Advancing from the boys team were: Stone Ahrendt, Chris Holder, Carston Johnson, Andrew Larsen, Calvin Lindberg, Connor McGuire, Chris Novosad, Jackson Shannon, Daniel Wilson and Michael Yang,

In the girls standings, the Tigers scored 138 points to overpower the field by 46 points. Looking up at the Tigers were Brenham (92), Pflugerville (69), Georgetown East View (64), Georgetown Gateway (58), Pflugerville Weiss (58) and Georgetown (38).

On the boys’ side, the Tigers challenged defending champion Georgetown but came up just short, 128-110. Trailing Georgetown and A&M Consolidated were Pflugerville (108), East View (70), Gateway (44), Brenham (38), Weiss (23) and Hutto (2).

The Region V-5A Swimming & Diving Championships will be contested Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Student Recreation Natatorium on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.