Tigers beat Rudder on the soccer pitch 5-1

Consol travelled to Rudder for their 4th district 19-5A league game of the season. It was a very disciplined and effective game from Consol who ended the night 5-1 winners. Cisco Avila scored two goals in the first half but it was Allen Aldape who opened the scoring for the Tigers with a lovely taken free kick.

Trey Gage and then another free kick from Allan Aldape added the final two goals in the second half. That win puts Consol 2-2 for the district season.

In the earlier games the freshman team went down 2-0 while a brave performance saw the JV-A 3-2 winners. Next up is Mag West at home on Friday.

