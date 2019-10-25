Tigers blow out Panthers in battle of district unbeatens

The Centerville Tigers (4-3, 3-0) blow out the Normangee Panthers (3-5,2-1) at home in the battle of district unbeatens, 48-7.

The Tigers would put up 28 points in the first half, three rushing and one passing.

The Panthers couldn't get the moving on the offensive side and defense couldn't handle the pounding of the Tigers running game.

Panther quarterback Mason Hardy would throw an interception in the second quarter. On the next drive, he was replaced by Izaha Jones to finish out the half.

That interception led to a Dillon Denman touchdown pass to Brian Rutledge before halftime.

The Centerville Tigers will look to remain unbeaten in district play as they travel to Kerens to take on the Bobcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1.

The Normangee Panthers will look to bounce back from their first lost in district as they travel to Malakoff to take on the Cross Roads Bobcats on Friday, November 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

