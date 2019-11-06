Tigers chasing programs' 4th 10-0 regular season Friday against Cleveland

The A&M Consolidated Tigers (9-0, 6-0) have clinched a playoff spot and a share of the District 10-5A Division II championship heading into Friday's regular season finale.

Facing Cleveland (0-9, 0-6), the Tiger's motivation is to claim the outright district title and post just the fourth 10-0 regular record season in program history.

The first taking place in 1953 according to a KBTX Sports report filed in 1990.

"We talk about three seasons," said Fedora. "We took care of business in the first season which is pre-district going undefeated. Now we have an opportunity in the second to be undefeated. One thing our kids are very excited about if we have an opportunity to get this 10-0 it could be the first time since 1990 A&M Consolidated has been 10-0 perfect in the regular season," concluded Fedora.

The second 10-0 regular season run for the Tigers took place in 1989 when Fedora was a senior wide receiver. The third and final 10-0 mark came the very next season when longtime head coach Ross Rogers and the number 1 ranked Class 4A Tigers beat Katy Taylor.

Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Indian Stadium.

