Tigers clip Eagles in blowout on road

The Bremond Tigers (3-0) remain undefeated this season as they blowout the Milano Eagles (0-3) 44-6 on the road.

The Tigers did most of their scoring in the first half as they led 29 to 6.

Milano couldn't find the endzone the entire game. All their points came from two field goals from Marcos Ruelas, his longest from 37-yards-out.

Bremond will travel to Waco to take on the Reicher Catholic Cougars on Friday, September 20. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Milano will look to get their first win of the season on the road as they travel to Iola to take on the Bulldogs on Friday, September 20. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.