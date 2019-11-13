Tigers host playoff game Friday night

The A&M Consolidated football team will face Longview Pine Tree Friday night in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Tiger Field.

A&M Consolidated earned the right to host the first round playoff game after winning the District 10-5A Division II championship. Tiger head coach Lee Fedora said, "When you get to host it at your own place that's great because now you get to tell your seniors this is your last time to ever play at your home stadium, take care of business."

Longview Pine Tree finished the regular season with a 5-5 record. The Pirates were 4-3 in District 9-5A Division II play.