Tigers looking to clinch a playoff spot as they battle Lake Creek Friday

The A&M Consolidated Tigers (7-0, 4-0) will be on the road Friday night to battle Lake Creek (3-4, 1-3) at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

The Tigers stretched their winning streak to seven with a win last week over beating Katy Paetow 55-17 The Lions suffered a 35-28 loss to Rudder.

A&M Consolidated is chasing its first outright district title since 2010.

While the win was another dominating victory, head coach Lee Fedora said his team still is trying to put together a complete game and hoping their first of the year comes Friday on the road against the Lions.

"We told our guys we're undefeated, but we haven't got all of our goals on our goal board for all three sections and phases of the game and once we put all that together we feel like we can play with anybody," said Fedora.

The Tigers learned this week that they'll be without defensive back Bryce Linder after he suffered a season ending knee injury last week. Friday's game at Montgomery ISD Stadium will kickoff at 7:30.

