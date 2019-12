The A&M Consolidated Tigers beat Waco University 88-46 Monday night at Tiger Gym.

Jalen Harrison leading the way with 20 points, while Reece Peel tossed in 15 and Corey Walker added 12.

Consol guard Tim Bradford scored 6. Two of his buckets were on dunks and his first 'throw-down' as impressive thanks to a steal!

The Tigers will travel to Lufkin on Thursday for their final game before the Christmas break.