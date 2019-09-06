Tigers trounced by Bulldogs at home, 27-12

The Centerville Tigers (0-2) remain winless as they fall at home to the Corrigan Camden Bulldogs (2-0) 27-12.

Neither team would score until the second quarter when Tigers quarterback Dillon Denman was sacked and fumbled the ball. Bulldogs Keyshawn Whitfield would scoop up the loose ball and return it 80 yards for the touchdown.

On the very next drive, Denman would hook up with a wide open Cannon Robbinson who would reach the endzone for 75 yards to tie the game up.

Both teams missed their extra point attempts.

The Bulldogs would look to take a lead going into the half with a field goal attempt but would miss wide right.

Game would be tied 6-6 at the half.

The Bulldogs would score 21 unanswered points in the second half until the Tigers would score with less than three minutes in the game.

The Tigers will travel to Trinity to take on the Tigers on Friday, September 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.