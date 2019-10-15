Tip times and TV games finalized for 2019-20 Aggie Men's basketball season

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball tip times and television games have been finalized for the 2019-20, the first under head coach Buzz Williams.

In addition to the previously announced ESPN Orlando Invitational and Big 12/SEC Challenge contest against Oklahoma State, the Aggies will be featured on national television in three non-conference contests.

Texas A&M’s matchup against Gonzaga, who reached the NCAA Elite Eight a year ago, will tip at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and can be seen on SEC Network.

The Lone Star Showdown, the first regular-season meeting between the Aggies and Longhorns since 2015, can be seen on ABC at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The Aggies’ home matchup with Oregon State on Dec. 21 airs on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m.

Games against Northwestern State (Nov. 6), ULM (Nov. 11), Troy (Nov. 20) and Texas Southern (Dec. 30) tip at 7 p.m. and are available for viewing on SEC Network +. On December 15, the Aggies and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi square off at 5 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network +.

A variety of ticket options are available for purchase by visiting [12thMan.com/bballtickets]12thMan.com/bballtickets or by calling the 12th Man Foundation at 1-888-99-Aggie.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.

2019-20 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent (TV) Time (CT)

Fri., Nov. 1 # Texas A&M-Kingsville 8 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 6 Northwestern State (SECN+) 7 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 11 ULM (SECN+) 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 15 Gonzaga (SECN) 8 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 20 Troy (SECN+) 7 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 28 $ vs. Harvard (ESPN/2) 12 p.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 29 $ vs. Maryland/Temple (TBD) TBD

Sun., Dec. 1 $ vs. Davidson/Fairfield/Marquette/USC (TBD) TBD

Sun., Dec. 8 ^ vs. Texas (ABC) 2 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 15 Texas A&M – Corpus Christi (SECN+) 5 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 21 Oregon State (SECN) 7:30 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 30 Texas Southern (SECN+) 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 4 * at Arkansas (SECN) 6 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 7 * Ole Miss (SECN) 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 11 * at Vanderbilt (SECN) 2:30 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 14 * LSU (SECN) 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 18 * South Carolina (SECN) 12 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 21 * at Missouri (ESPNU) 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 25 & Oklahoma State (ESPN/2/U) 3 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 28 * at Tennessee (SECN) 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 1 * at Georgia (SECN) 12 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 4 * Missouri (SECN) 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8 * at South Carolina (SECN) 12 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 12 * Florida (SECN) 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 * Georgia (SECN) 2:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 19 * at Alabama (SECN) 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 * Mississippi State (SECN) 2:30 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 25 * Kentucky (ESPN/2/ SECN) 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 29 * at LSU (ESPN/2) 11 a.m.

Wed., March 4 * at Auburn (ESPN2/U) 6 p.m.

Sat., March 7 * Arkansas (SECN) 3:30 p.m.

March 11-15 SEC Tournament Nashville, Tenn.

March 19-22 NCAA 1st and 2nd Rounds Site TBD

March 26-29 NCAA Regionals Site TBD

April 4-6 NCAA Final Four Atlanta

# - Exhibition Game

$ - ESPN Orlando Invitational (Orlando, Fla.)

^ - Lone Star Showdown (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

* - SEC Game

& - Big 12/SEC Challenge

