Tokyo Olympic CEO uncertain whether pandemic will allow games in 2021

The chief executive of the Tokyo Games says he can’t guarantee the postponed Olympics will be staged next year because the coronavirus continues to spread in Japan. The country issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus.

Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto says “I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not. We certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer."

The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.