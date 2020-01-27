Tom Byer presents "Soccer Starts at Home" to College Station

Texas A&M Soccer Coach G Guerrieri and other local coaches teamed up with the Houston Dynamo to host world renowned youth coach Tom Byer at A&M Consolidated High School Monday night.

Byer presented his program "Soccer Starts at Home." He spoke to parents and coaches on how to engage with your child and improve their soccer skills at the entry level starting with ball control.

Byer has also detailed his philosophy in his book titled "Soccer Starts at Home." You can read part one of Byer's book by following the link to the right.