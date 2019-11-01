Tomball tops College Station with late touchdown

The College Station cougars lost to Tomball 42-35 Friday night in a District 8-5A Division I game at Tomball ISD Stadium. A College Station win would have clinched a playoff spot for the Cougars. College Station is now 4-2 in district play.

Austin Sosa threw an eight yard touchdown pass to Peyton Rusk with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 35. On the next play from scrimmage Hunter Dunn threw a 75 yard touchdown pass to Jake Johnson to give Tomball a 42-35 lead. College Station's drive to tie the game ended when Bryce Robinson intercepted an Austin Sosa pass. Tomball was able to run out the clock to end the game.

College Station will close out the regular season on November 8 against Magnolia West at Cougar Field.