Top 10 Aggie football games of the decade

As the decade comes to a close, KBTX looks back at the past ten years of Aggie football to compile a list of the "top ten best football games from the 2010s."

10) 2012 vs #24 Florida. First game as member of SEC (Aggies lost 20-17).

9) 2014 vs Arkansas. Aggies came from behind to win 35-28 in OT.

8) 2013 at Ole Miss. Aggies won 41-38 on a Josh Lambo walk-off field goal

7) 2016 vs #9 Tennesse. Aggies won 45-38 in double overtime

6) 2013 vs Duke. Aggies won 52-48 in the Chick-fil-a Bowl