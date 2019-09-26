Top 10 showdown to kick off 10-5A Division II district race between A&M Consolidated and Huntsville

The A&M Consolidated Tigers will kick off district play Friday night at 7:30pm against defending champion Huntsville at Bowers Stadium on the Sam Houston State University campus.

These two teams decided the title a year ago with the Hornets winning the crown thanks to a 27-7 win at Tiger Field.

Tomorrow night's outcome could also determine the championship and it's a showdown of two top 10 teams with the Tigers (3-0) ranked 5th and the Hornets (2-1) ranked 6th in Class 5A Division II.

"That's one thing that we've talked about, our goal is to win that district championship," said A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora. "It's been a long time since A&M Consolidated has won a district championship and those guys have got that focus and they know to win a district championship the best way to do it is to go undefeated in district. It starts out being 1-0 and this is our big challenge," concluded Fedora.

The Tigers last undefeated run to claim a district title play came in 2010. Since then they have claimed a share of the district championships in 2012 and most recently in 2015.