Trio of Aggies named NCEA All-Americans

Three members of the Texas A&M Equestrian team earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) Ariat All-America Honors, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Friday.

Katie Conklin earned second team recognition in Horsemanship, while Caroline Dance and Ashley Davidson earned honorable mention distinction in Flat and Horsemanship, respectively.

Conklin notched eight wins and helped lead the Horsemanship squad to an overall record of 8-2-2. She posted three victories and two Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors in February, and ended the season on a three-meet winning streak.

The team leader in Flat victories with six, Dance began her 2019-20 campaign earning NCEA October Rider of the Month, where she registered two consecutive MOPs. Dance tallied four of her wins against SEC competitors and earned four MOPs overall. The honor is the second in Dance’s career as she earned honorable mention recognition in Fences in 2018.

Davidson becomes the first Aggie in program history to earn three consecutive All-America honors as the senior matched a team-high eight victories. The Burbank, Washington, native recorded two of her three MOPs against SEC opponents and earned NCEA Rider of the Month honors in October.