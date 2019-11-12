Trisha & L.C. “Chaz” Neely ’62 Honored with 2019 E. King Gill Award

It is with pride the 12th Man Foundation has announced steadfast supporters Trisha and L.C. “Chaz” Neely, Class of ‘62, as the 2019 recipients of the prestigious E. King Gill Award.

The couple will be formally honored on Kyle Field during the Texas A&M-South Carolina game on Nov. 16.

Longtime season ticket holders for football, men’s basketball and baseball, the Neelys have made a significant impact on Texas A&M Athletics through numerous philanthropic gifts. Trisha and Chaz have supported capital projects such as the Bright Complex, Blue Bell Park, Davis Player Development Center, R.C. Slocum Nutrition Center and the redevelopment of Kyle Field.

The Neelys’ financial support of Texas A&M has extended to many organizations across campus, and the dedicated couple has served as some of the university’s most active ambassadors in San Antonio.

In addition to their generous financial contributions, the Neelys have also given back with their time and leadership. Chaz has served on the 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees as well as the Chancellor’s Century Council, May’s Business School Development Council and One Spirit, One Vision Campaign Committee.

The Neelys have passed down their passion for Texas A&M as their daughter, Alison ’90, and sons, Bradford ’94 and Trey ’97, have all followed in Chaz’s footsteps as graduates of Texas A&M.

“Trisha and Chaz Neely are extremely deserving recipients of the E. King Gill Award,” 12th Man Foundation President and CEO Travis Dabney said. “They have stepped up on behalf of Texas A&M Athletics time and time again. In addition to that, their professional careers as well as their impact on Texas A&M Univeristy and the city of San Antonio have been extraordinary.”

The Neelys will be featured in an upcoming issue of 12th Man Magazine.

ABOUT THE E. KING GILL AWARD

The E. King Gill Award is the most significant recognition given by the 12th Man Foundation, and it is presented to a person or couple who has been an influential investor and ambassador for Texas A&M Athletics. The recipient is selected based on financial commitment, exemplary service and leadership as a volunteer advocate, a high level of ethics and distinction as a role model.

Previous E. King Gill Award honorees include: Sharon ’81 and Jim ’81 Wilson (2018), Carolyn and Tommie E. Lohman ’59 (2017), Susan ’13 and Sam ’70 Torn (2016), Dorothy and Artie R. McFerrin ’65 (2015), Alice and Erle A. Nye ’59 (2014), Judith and Weldon Jaynes ’54 (2013), Kay and Jerry S. Cox ’72 (2012), Carolyn and Jack E. Little ’60 (2011) and Col. George J. Eppright ’26 (2011).