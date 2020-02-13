Trump to attend Daytona 500

A White House spokesman has confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500. He is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The President will serve as grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines. He's the first sitting president since George W. Bush in 2004 to attend the race.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday. The U.S. Secret Service also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race in Daytona Beach, a restriction put in place for presidential visits.

