Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins agree to terms on rookie deal

Purchase those No. 1 jerseys with confidence, Dolphins fan, because Tua Tagovailoa has signed on the dotted line.

The quarterback has agreed to terms with Miami on his rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The contract is a four-year deal worth $30.28 million and includes a fifth-year option and a signing bonus of $19.6 million. The pact is fully guaranteed, Rapoport added.

These contracts aren't all that much to write home about anymore, as we're more than a decade removed from the olden days of rookie deals, when the highly touted newcomers could leverage their newfound value and hold out for more money. Some holdouts lasted into training camp back then, but with both the last collective bargaining agreement and the new CBA ratified in March, rookie salaries have since been relegated to a slotting system. Tagovailoa's place as the No. 5 overall pick scheduled him to be paid the aforementioned total. All that's left to figure out is the size of a signing bonus and the language of the contract.

With the financials sorted out, Tagovailoa can proceed forward on his path to filling Miami's franchise quarterback role.