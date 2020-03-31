Twenty Aggies Earn NCEA Academic Honors

Twenty members of the Texas A&M Equestrian team earned academic awards, the National Collegiate Equestrian Association announced Tuesday.

Darby Gardner, Rhian Murphy and Haley Redifer were named to the Farnam NCEA Academic First Team, which is given to those who have completed in a minimum of 70 percent of the school’s meets, while maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Cameron Crenwelge and Caroline Dance were tabbed to the Farnam NCEA Academic Second Team, which is given to those who have competed in at least 60 percent of the school’s meets, while maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25.

Katie Conklin and Marissa Harrell were named to the Farnam Academic Honorable Mention Team. Student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of the school’s meets and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0-or-better.

Evelyn Beesaw, Grace Bentien, Rebecca Bigelow, Rheagan Bryant, Tina Christie, Julie Hill, Kamiah McGrath, Lauren Rachuba, Lauren Reid, Lindsay Schauder, Mali Selman, Hannah Tapling and Ann Elizabeth Tebow were named to the APHA Academic Honor roll, which is given to the top academic student-athletes who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.25 while maintaining full-time enrollment in the previous spring and fall semesters respectively.

