Two Aggies named SEC Riders of the month

Texas A&M Equestrian’s Caroline Dance and Ashley Davidson were named Southeastern Conference October Riders of the Month, the league office announced Thursday.

Dance was awarded the Flat Rider of the Month, and Davidson was named the Horsemanship Rider of the Month.

Dance posted a 2-0-1 record, recording two Most Outstanding Player honors against then-No. 10 Fresno State and then-No. 2 Georgia. The junior posted a team-high score of 85, the team's second-highest score this season, against the Bulldogs' Maddy Darst to lead the Flat squad to a 3-2 victory, helping upset Georgia on the road.

Davidson recorded a perfect 3-0 ledger in Horsemanship, adding a MOP versus TCU's Josie Mootz to help lead the Horsemanship squad to an undefeated October, outscoring their opponents 10-3. Against Fresno State, Davidson recorded a season-high 75.5, before her 70.5-69.5 victory over Georgia's Maddie Fiorante.

No. 4 Texas A&M (2-1, 1-0 SEC) hosts No. 1 Auburn Saturday November 9 at 11 a.m. CT at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

