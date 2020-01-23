Tyler Santucci named Texas A&M’s Linebackers Coach

One of the nation’s top young defensive coaches, Tyler Santucci has rejoined the Texas A&M Football staff as linebackers coach, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced. It will mark the third time that Santucci has served on Mike Elko’s defensive staff at Texas A&M (2018) and Notre Dame (2017).

“We are excited to have Tyler Santucci return to our staff,” Fisher said. “He was a tremendous help to our staff when he was an analyst and he has displayed great passion and leadership and will be an excellent fit here at Texas A&M.”

Santucci spent the 2018 season as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M, joining Fisher and Elko for their first season in Aggieland. Santucci helped lead the Aggies to a 9-3 record and a Gator Bowl victory, while seeing the Aggie defense rank in the top 50 nationally for the first time in more than a decade.

Following the 2018 season, Santucci joined Wake Forest as linebackers coach and helped guide the Demon Deacons to an appearance in the 2019 New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Santucci’s leadership led linebacker Justin Strnad to All-ACC honors after pacing the team in tackles per game in his final season in Winston-Salem.

Before his stints at Notre Dame and Texas A&M, Santucci was the linebackers coach at Texas State and coached at his alma mater, Stony Brook, for four seasons.

Under Santucci’s guidance, the Stony Brook defensive line helped the Seawolves rank in the top third of the conference in rushing defense, allowing only 130 yards per game on the ground. Santucci also assisted with the defensive play-calling.

In his first two seasons at Stony Brook, Santucci worked as a graduate assistant with the defensive line. His leadership helped Ryan Haber and Roosevelt Kirk earn All-Big South honors.

As a player for the Seawolves, Santucci earned second team All-America honors by the Associated Press after a senior season in which he led the defense with 93 tackles. The 2009 Big South Defensive Player of the Year, Santucci finished his career with 284 tackles, fourth all-time in school history. His 145 solo tackles are tied for the most in SBU history.

In December 2013, Santucci was one of four linebackers named to the Big South’s All-Decade Team. He earned a sociology degree from Stony Brook in the spring of 2010.

Santucci File

Personal

Birthdate: May 29, 1988

Hometown: New Kensington, Pennsylvania

Education

College: Stony Brook, 2010

Playing Experience

2006-10 – Stony Brook

Coaching Experience

2011-14 – Stony Brook, Safeties

2014-15 – Wake Forest, Graduate Assistant

2016 – Texas State, Linebackers

2017 – Notre Dame, Defensive Analyst

2018 – Texas A&M, Defensive Analyst

2019 – Wake Forest, Linebackers

2020-Present – Texas A&M, Linebackers

Postseason Experience

2017 – Notre Dame (Citrus)

2018 – Texas A&M (Gator)

2019 – Wake Forest (Pinstripe)