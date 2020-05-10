USA figure skaters training in College Station

For all athletes, the COVID-19 pandemic made their seasons come to an abrupt halt, that includes members of the USA Figure Skating team.

On Sunday, they were able to get back out on the ice. Three skaters who live in the Dallas area drove down to Spirit Ice Arena in College Station.

Spirit Ice Arena is one of the only rinks open in Texas. The three skaters were Ashely Cain-Gribble, Timothy LeDuc, and Amber Glenn, along with their coaches Peter Cain and Darlene Cain.

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc are pair skaters and are 2019 National Champions. Glenn is ranked fifth in the country as a singles skater.

Glenn was preparing for a competition in Italy. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc were preparing for Worlds when COVID-19 canceled them

Sunday was the first time in almost tow months they were back on the ice.

"It was incredible, oh my gosh, I felt like I was me again. I didn't feel like myself the last two months. It felt like i was flying again and honestly it felt better than I expected. It was like riding a bike," said Glenn.

"I think sometimes you can have a little bit of burn out and not appreciate we get to do this sport because we have this opportunity and what I've noticed in this time is that I get the opportunity to go out there in front of a crowd, I get to put like test my body every day and conquer my fears. That is something that I chose as a young girl to pursue and so it's really touched me during this time that I get to go out there and do that again," said Cain-Gribble.

As for what's next- they'll train in College Station for the next week before their home rink opens.

US figure skating has canceled mostly all summer competitions.

As planned right now, they'll go to Champs Camp in August and then see what international competitions they may be able to go to.