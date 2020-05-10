UVA president predicts no normal football season

The president of the University of Virginia says he hopes college football can be played this fall, but he doesn’t expect it to seem like “normal football seasons.”

James Ryan told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that athletic director Carla Williams and football coach Bronco Mendenhall are committed to a safe return to play. But Ryan says nothing will proceed until medical officials say it’s safe to resume workouts.

Ryan says school officials are taking things day by day. He says students need to be back on campus before football can begin.