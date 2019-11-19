Vanderbilt AD says Mason staying as football head coach

Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner says Derek Mason has his full support as the Commodores coach and they’ll be working together to give the football program the resources and support needed to succeed.

Turner issued a statement Tuesday with Vanderbilt 2-8 in Mason’s sixth season.

The athletic director says Vanderbilt is in the midst of developing a new plan for football and all of its varsity sports. Turner says Mason is committed to leading Vanderbilt football “the right way.”

Mason currently is 26-46 and sixth on Vanderbilt’s all-time wins list. He signed a contract extension after last season, which was announced in February.

The Commodores played in bowls in 2016 and 2018. Mason has yet to post a winning record at the Southeastern Conference’s smallest and only private university.

