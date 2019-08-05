Vidales records two hits as Mexico tops Peru, 9-0

Former Texas A&M All-American Tori Vidales tallied two base hits and an RBI as the Mexican National Team defeated Peru, 9-0, Monday at the Pan American Games.

Vidales went 2-for-3 with a walk as the La Porte, Texas, native roped a single in the first before plating one of Mexico’s five runs in the fourth on a single to left.

Through the first two games, Vidales is batting .750, which ranks third among all teams.

Mexico is now 1-1 at the Pan Am Games and returns to action Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT against Venezuela.

A NFCA All-American in 2016 and 2018, Vidales finished her career as the school’s record holder in runs (198), RBI (219) and total bases (480). She ranks second in home runs (65), third in walks (164) and slugging percentage (.694) and sixth in batting average (.355) and putouts (1200).