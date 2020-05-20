Viking Boys Soccer Senior Night

The Bryan Viking soccer team last played on March 9, 2020 and the team was supposed to hold a Senior Night program the following week against Cypress Ranch; however, that opportunity never came.

To say a final goodbye and to celebrate these Viking seniors there was a small celebration held Wednesday at Merrill Green Stadium.

The following Seniors were recognized:

Uriel Murillo: Son of Abel and Imelda Murillo. He plans to attend Houston Baptist University and major in Accounting. He was an Honorable Mention All-District honoree, a TASCO Academic All-State, and THSCA Academic All-State Second Team.

Rony Puerto: Son of Rony Puerto and Martha Medina. Rony plans to attend Blinn College. He was a 2018 Co-Offensive District Player of the Year and a 2020 Unanimous First Team All-District Selection.

Cesar Silva: Son of Antonio and Monica Silva. He plans to attend Blinn College and study Construction Management and transfer to Sam Houston or Texas A&M after Blinn. Cesar was a 2019 Honorable Mention and 2020 Second Team All-District Player, a TASCO Academic All-State, and THSCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention honoree.

Benjamin Velazquez: Son of Benjamin and Ana Velazquez. Ben plans to attend Universal Technical Institute and study Heavy Diesel Mechanics. Benjamin was an Honorable Mention All-District Honoree.

Yanni Vasilakis: Son of Apostolos and Stephanie Vasilakis. Yanni plans to attend the University of Texas. He was a 2019 and 2020 Second Team All-District player, a TASCO Academic All-State, and THSCA Academic All-State ELITE team honoree.

Brianna Moreno: Daughter of Linda Ruiz. Brianna was our Student Athletic Trainer this past season. She Plans to attend Texas A&M University and Major in Education. Brianna wants to be a teacher one day. She was also named to the THSCA Academic All-State First Team.

Not available for bios: Makimbo Fergusson Demming and Roger Maldonado.

Coach Ruiz also announced Viking Team Awards:

Team Co-MVPs: Ramiro Moreno and Yanni Vasilakis

Offensive MVP: Rony Puerto

Defensive MVP: Luis Sanchez

Viking Award (multi sport athletes with academic recognition):

Uriel Murillo (XC), Yanni Vasilakis (XC), and Cesar Silva (FB)

Dedication Award: Roger Maldonado and Benjamin Velazquez