Viking soccer wins district opener over Tomball Memorial

Bryan Boys Soccer started off district play with a 4-1 win over a stingy Tomball Memorial team. Vikings were able to put pressure on the Wildkats early when Cesar Silva won the ball from a Wildcat defender, made his way to the box, and found Fabricio Araujo in the middle for the assist and first score of the game.

The 1-0 lead was quickly extended when Christopher Chavez landed a solo shot in the back of the net to help the Vikings to a 2-0 Halftime lead.

The Vikings went up 3-0 after a second goal from Araujo. The Wildcats answered shortly after to close the lead to 3-1. Ramiro Moreno put on the finishing touches after maneuvering past three defenders and placing a shot past the keeper for the final score of the game.

Strong defensive efforts came from Yanni Vasilakis and Kenneth Paz.

The Vikings (1-0-0, 5-1-2) will now play Langham Creek Friday January 24.

JV Blue lost their district opener 2-0 to the Wildcats JV.

Varsity:

1H 2H F

Vikings . 2 2 4

Wildcats 0 1 1

Scores: Fabricia Araujo (2), Christopher Chavez, Ramiro Moreno

Assists: Cesar Silva

Keeper: Josue Gonzalez