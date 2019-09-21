Vikings drop district opener to Tomball Memorial 40-0

The Bryan Vikings (1-2) struggled in their District 14-6A opener losing to Tomball Memorial 40-0 at Tomball ISD Stadium on Friday night.

Wildcat quarterback Joseph Manjack threw a pair of first half touchdown passes as Tomball Memorial built a 26-0 halftime lead.

Bryan's Nico Bulhof got picked off in the second half by Alex Edmondson and the interception returned for a touchdown as Tomball Memorial went onto win 40-0.

Bryan will look to rebound next Friday night as they return to Merrill Green Stadium to take on Langham Creek. Kickoff is set for 7pm.