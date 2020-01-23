Vikings make Kubiak offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Kubiak was as an offensive adviser and assistant to head coach Mike Zimmer this season, as the Vikings reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kubiak's playbook, as directed by Stefanski in his first full season on the job, provided a clear boost for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense.

The Vikings were eighth in the league with an average of 25.4 points a game, after ranking 19th in 2018.