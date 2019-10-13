Volleyball Drops Five-Set Match to No. 14 Florida

Texas A&M came up just short of pulling off a major upset, pushing No. 14 Florida to five sets before falling 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-25, 15-12 on Sunday afternoon in front of the fifth largest crowd in Reed Arena. The Gators improve to 4-1 in Southeastern Conference matches and 13-3 overall. The Aggies drop to 3-3 in the SEC and 11-5 overall.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans led all players with 26 kills, while registering her sixth double-double of the season (29th of her career) with 10 digs. Hans tied her season-highs in both service aces with four and total blocks after finishing with five.

Junior setter Camille Conner was one kill shy of logging a triple-double after dishing out 38 assists, 10 digs and firing down nine kills. This marks Conner’s fifth double-double of the season and the 22nd of her career.

Freshman opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush tied her career-high nine kills and also finished with four blocks.

Middle blockers Makena Patterson and Mallory Talbert were tremendous defensively, helping the Aggies to a season-high 16 blocks. Patterson tied her career-high nine blocks, while Talbert recorded a career-high seven blocks.

On the back row, senior libero Camila Gomez and sophomore defensive specialist Allison Fields were solid for the Aggies, both finishing in double figures and tallying an ace. Gomez logged a team-high 15 digs and Fields recorded a season-high 13 digs.

Florida had three players finish in double digits in kills, with the Gators’ Marlie Monserez dishing out 41 assists on the day.

Set One

Hollann Hans started the match off with an amazing kill, but the set remained close early on. Florida broke the Aggies 7-6 lead with a 4-0 run. Hans would temporarily halt Florida’s momentum with a kill, then bring the Aggies back within one, 11-12. The Gators retook control, leading by as much as four at two different points. Texas A&M stormed back with help from kills by Talbert and Hans, tying the match at 23-23. The Gators secured the first frame with a kill, 25-23. Hollann Hans recorded seven kills, while Camille Conner and Treyaunna Rush recorded three apiece. The Aggies finished the first set with a .333 hitting percentage.

Set Two

The Aggies started the second frame with a 3-0 run, but the Gators would capitalize on a number of blocks by Rachael Kramer to take an 8-6 lead. The two teams would rally back and forth in a close set two, with Florida leading the way by as much as three. Texas A&M would tie the set at 21-21, forcing UF into a timeout. The Aggies would push the Gators to a 23-23 tie, but key blocks by Florida would lead to another 25-23 set victory. Hans recorded five more kills, bringing her match total to 12, while Camille Conner would record 10 assists in the second frame, bringing her total to 19.

Set Three

Texas A&M started the third set strong with a 5-2 lead, with multiple Aggies recording kills. A thunderous Makena Patterson block would bring Texas A&M to a 7-3 lead and UF timeout. Excellent attacking and blocking on the part of the Aggies highlighted Texas A&M’s strongest set of the match, resulting in an 8-0 scoring run. A&M led by as many as 10 at multiple points, never trailing in a dominant third frame. The Aggies won the set by 11, 25-14. Hans and Conner continued their strong individual performances, recording five kills and eight assists in the set, respectively. The Aggies blocking was the story of the set, with Makena Patterson continuing her defensive dominance on the net.

Set Four

The Aggies capitalized on a number of attack errors made by the Gators early in the frame, jumping out to a 5-1 lead. Florida went on a 3-0 scoring run, but a Hans kill helped A&M regain momentum and retain control. Impressive blocking on the part of the Aggies’ front line brought the lead up to six. A plurality of errors by Florida helped Texas A&M surge to a 17-8 lead. UF would go on a 3-0 run, but the Aggies would hold on to dominate the third set, winning 25-15. Hans, Patterson, and Talbert led the front line with two assisted blocks apiece. Hans recorded five kills yet again, bringing her match total to an astronomical 22.

Set Five

Treyaunna Rush opened the fifth and final frame with a kill, but Florida quickly tied the set. The two teams battled in a close affair early on, but the Aggies went on a quick 3-0 run to lead 7-3, forcing UF into a critical timeout. The set would go back and forth at the beginning, but the Aggies would ultimately lose their lead, as the Gators went on a 7-1 run highlighted by a pair of Thayer Hall kills. Florida would lead by as much as three late in the fifth, never losing control of their lead. Although Texas A&M held a six-point lead early in the set, the Gators would end the frame in victory, winning 15-12. Hans and Samantha Sanders would lead the offense in the final set with six total kills. The Aggies’ fifth set defense was anchored by Hans and Taylor Voss, logging three digs apiece.

Texas A&M Post-Match Quotes

Texas A&M Head Coach Bird Kuhn

Opening Statement…

“We made a noticeable flip in set three. This team has proven again and again this season they can execute at a high level when they’re focused and keyed in. We didn’t start the match with that belief in mind. They showed that we can execute and play, but we had to finish. We’re sitting on the brink of it when it comes to finishing.”

On the game plan heading into set three and four…

“We needed to clear the mechanisms. They left the gym to talk to each other and regroup. We needed to change something and they were looking towards each other to find that. Each one of them can execute at this level. It needs to come from them to decide and believe that they can fight for it. That then becomes A&M Volleyball.”

