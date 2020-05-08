Volleyball Hosts Texas A&M Invitational

The Aggie volleyball team released its 2020 home opener, which features the Texas A&M Invitational at Reed Arena Sept. 3-6, head coach Bird Kuhn announced Friday.

“Coming back to Reed Arena for our home opener, second weekend, is going to have even more significance this year,” Kuhn said. “Our team loves playing in Reed Arena and we know the 12th Man is going to have plenty of energy saved up.”

The Texas A&M Invitational features Houston, Ohio State and UCF.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, Houston and Ohio State will kick off the invitational, with the Aggies making their 2020 debut in Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 4.

Texas A&M takes on Houston in the morning, making it the 61st all-time meeting between the two programs. The Aggies hold a 32-29 advantage over the Cougars, winning the last 10 matches of the series, with the latest contest coming in 2003.

UCF and Ohio State will also take the court on Friday, with the Aggies playing the final game of the evening, facing Ohio State. This will be just the seventh meeting in program history against Ohio State. The Aggies last met the Buckeyes on their home turf in 2018, but fell 3-0.

The final match of the Texas A&M Invitational features A&M and UCF on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Aggies lead the all-time series 2-0 with both meetings coming in 1981.

“We are looking forward to hosting Houston, Ohio State and UCF,” Kuhn said. “This will be another measuring stick for this group in terms of endurance coming off the Hawai’i trip. Attention to detail and execution will be key over the course of the weekend. Each of these opponents will challenge us in their own specific ways.”

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 23-8 mark, making its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance, while reaching the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in program history. The Aggies return 11 letterwinners, including All-American Camille Conner and All-SEC Freshman team members Lauren Davis and Treyaunna Rush.

Last season, the Aggies won the Texas A&M Invitational, while finishing with a program best 14-1 mark at home in Reed Arena.

Texas A&M Invitational Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Houston vs. Ohio State

Friday, Sept. 4 – Texas A&M vs. Houston

Friday, Sept. 4 – UCF vs. Ohio State

Friday, Sept. 4 – Texas A&M vs. Ohio State

Sunday, Sept. 6 Texas A&M vs. UCF