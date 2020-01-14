Volleyball adds Christon and Ennis to 2020 roster

Texas A&M volleyball head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn has announced the additions of Morgan Christon and Camryn Ennis to the 2020 roster.

Both Christon and Ennis are eligible to compete immediately for the Aggies and will join the team for the spring season after completing the 2019 season at the University of Kansas.

Christon played in 21 matches with 13 starts in her freshman season at Kansas. The McKinney, Texas native finished second on the team in kills (183) and kills per set (2.51). In just one season, Christon recorded 58 digs and 33 total blocks, averaging 0.79 digs per set and 0.45 blocks per set. She tallied double-digit kills in 10 matches and had a season-high 19 kills twice for the Jayhawks.

“We’re looking forward to adding Morgan to the mix in our gym,” said head coach Bird Kuhn. “Morgan has the ability to come in and have an impact for us immediately. Her athleticism and skill will be huge in her development this spring. Depth and competition is crucial at this level, so we’re thrilled for her future here as an Aggie.”

Prior to Kansas, Christon attended Allen High School and lettered in both track and field and volleyball. She won the 2019 USA Volleyball National Championship in the open division and was named a 2019 VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50.

Ennis, a San Antonio, Texas native, joins the Aggies as a junior. As a freshman, Ennis played in 24 matches and had 19 starts, serving as the primary setter until a midseason injury. She finished second on the team in assists (462) and assists per set (4.97), while finishing fourth in digs (205) and third in digs per set (2.20). She also led the Jayhawks with 11 double-doubles.

As a sophomore, Ennis transitioned into an outside hitter to finish with 121 kills, 43 assists and 28 blocks, while averaging 1.70 kills per set in 22 matches. She was second on the team with four double-doubles and earned a triple-double against Iowa State after registering 11 kills, 10 assists and 12 digs.

“Camryn’s experience and volleyball IQ are intangibles every coach wants within their team,” said Kuhn. “She will compete and push everyone around her to be better. Camryn has always been a really mature kid, her ability to play multiple positions and the way she leads is what sets her apart. We are excited for her future as an Aggie.”

Ennis attended Reagan High School and played club volleyball for the Alamo Volleyball Association. She is a member of the 2017-18 Under Armour All-America Second Team and was listed No. 79 on PrepVolleyball.com’s Senior Aces of 2018.

The Aggies are coming off a 23-8 season after finishing tied for third in the SEC with a 13-5 record. Texas A&M also competed in its ninth NCAA Regional Semifinal after advancing with wins over St. John’s and No. 25 Rice.