WTE Schedule Update: All-A&M Doubles Final Moved to Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M women’s tennis will capture the ITA Texas Regional Doubles Championship Sunday as two Aggie pairs advanced to the final, hosted at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Originally scheduled for Monday morning, the match was moved up to Sunday at 6:30 p.m. as No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova will take on Jessica Anzo and Lucia Quiterio.

Goldsmith and Makarova advanced to the final as the Rice duo was forced to retire in the semifinals while Quiterio and Anzo outlasted Jackie Nylander and Isabella Tcherkes Zade of SMU, 3-6, 7-5, 1-0(8) to advance to Sunday’s final.

In the singles draw, Quiterio topped Marta Perez Mur of Texas 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the singles final against Lexi Ryngler. Ryngler edged by A&M’s Katya Townsend, 6-4, 6-3, to reach the final. Ryngler elected to withdraw from the final making Quiterio the 2019 ITA Texas Regional Singles Champion.

The top doubles team and the singles finalists earn an automatic invitation to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, Calif. The tournament, held from Nov. 6-10, features the champions from each of the 12 regions around the country, as well as several at-large bids.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieWTEN.

2019 ITA Texas Regional

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, College Station, TX

Singles

Semifinals

Lexi Ryngler (Texas) def. No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Marta Perez Mur (Texas) 6-3, 6-0

Final

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Lexi Ryngler (Texas), walkover

Doubles

Semifinals

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Priya Niezgoda / Anastasia Smirnova (Rice) 4-6, 3-1, ret.

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Jackie Nylander / Isabella Tcherkes Zade (SMU) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0(8)

Final

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU)