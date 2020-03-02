Walker Named SLC Player of the Week

After exploding for 41 points on Wednesday at Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State senior Jaylonn Walker has been named the Southland Conference Player of the Week, per a release from league officials on Monday afternoon.

Walker was amazing in the Kats’ lone game on the week, nearly single-handedly leading the Kats to a massive comeback win over league contender Abilene Christian on the road. The senior busted loose for 41 points, setting a new SHSU single-game record. The previous record was 38 points by Sirena Autman set in the 1989-90 season.

The mark was the highest scoring total by any Southland player and the ninth-most of any player in the NCAA this season. She had 13 points at the halftime break, but then poured in 28 points in the second half as the Kats drew to within three points in the fourth quarter after trailing by as much as 22 in the opening half.

Walker currently ranks ninth in the league with 13.5 points per game, and is seventh with a 37.6 percentage from 3-point range. She has been even better in league play, averaging 15.6 points per game.

The Kats currently sit just a game back of first place in a top-heavy Southland Conference race with just two games left to play. But their destiny is in their own hands as they face each of the teams – A&M-Corpus Christi and Stephen F. Austin – this week, beginning Wednesday against the Islanders in Huntsville.