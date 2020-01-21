Walker named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Senior team captain Benjamin Walker's record setting performance earned him SEC Men's Swimmer of the Week for the first time of his career, as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

Walker erased the pool record at the LSU Natatorium in the 200 breast with a time of 1:56.72. Walker finished four seconds ahead of the competition, with teammate Andres Puente claiming second place.

Walker added two more individual victories on the day with his performances in the 100 breast (54.32) and his NCAA B-cut time in the 400 IM (3:51.25), in addition to his contribution in the first-place finishing 200 medley relay (1:27.97).

Walker has now claimed 13 first-place swims on his senior campaign, as he approaches the homestretch of the season.

The Aggies host SMU for Senior Day in their final dual meet of the season on Friday, Jan. 31st at 6 p.m. in the Rec Center Natatorium.