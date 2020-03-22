Watt Helps Melbourne City Triumph at W-League Grand Final

Aggie legend Ally Watt claimed her first professional title Saturday as she helped Melbourne City FC to a 1-0 victory over Sydney FC in Australia’s Westfield W-League Grand Final at AAMI Park.

Playing at an empty stadium due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Watt served as a second-half substitution to cap off her five-match stint in the land down under.

A late addition for the regular-season homestretch, Watt tallied three goals in 173 minutes of action as Melbourne City went 5-0. Her highlight was scoring two goals in Melbourne City’s regular-season finale, a 3-1 triumph over Brisbane Roar.

In her four seasons in Aggieland, Watt appeared in 90 matches, registering over 110 career points with 49 goals and 12 assists. The Colorado Springs, Colo. Native also scored 19 career game-winning goals. She became the first Aggie to earn United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team on two occasions.

As a senior, Watt earned multiple awards including All-American First Team and SEC Forward of the Year honors, scoring 16 goals with 11 assists to lead the Aggies to a 14-5-3 record and the second round of the NCAA tournament.

During her junior season, Watt earned All-America and All-SEC honors, leading the team in points (33) and goals (15).

Watt led the Aggies in points (24) and goals (11) in her red-shirt sophomore season, which included a four-goal performance at Missouri (10/31/17) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal to help her secure All-Tournament honors.

Watt redshirted her sophomore season to join the United States U-20 squad, where she played in 14 matches, tallying seven goals.

In her freshman season, Watt appeared in all 26 games with 17 starts, earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors, posting 14 points and tied for second on the team with seven goals.

In January, Watt was selected by the North Carolina Courage in the first round of the NWSL Draft with the sixth overall pick. It marked the highest draft slot ever for an Aggie.