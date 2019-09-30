Watt Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M’s senior forward Ally Watt was named the SEC Soccer Offensive Player of the Week following the Aggies’ 2-0 week, the league announced Monday.

Watt was the driving force behind an Aggie arsenal that exploded for a 6-1 victory over Kentucky and churned out a 2-0 win at LSU. The speed merchant provided the icebreaker in both contests and ended the week with eight points on three goals and two assists. Against Kentucky, Watt scored or assisted on each of the first four goals.

It marked the fourth career SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor for Watt who earned the recognition twice in 2018 and once in 2017.

On the season, Watt leads ranks second in the SEC in points (22), goals (8) and assists (6).

For her career, Watt has 82 Aggie caps, including 71 starts. She has logged 93 points on 41 goals and 11 assists in her three. Watt ended the week tied with Shea Groom (2011-14) for sixth place on the Aggies’ career goals list. She ranks fourth among all active NCAA Division I players in goals scored and is the only active SEC player with more than 30 goals.

She earned accolades that included United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, TopDrawerSoccer.com Best XI Second Team, All-South Region First Team and All-SEC First Team following her junior campaign.

The speedy forward led the SEC and ranked seventh in the nation with 15 goals in 2018. She added three assists on the year to rank third in the league with 33 points. A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week, she notched six game-winning goals and scored the first goal of the match on nine occasions, including golden goals in the regular-season finale at No. 17 South Carolina and the NCAA Tournament first round victory against North Texas.

Watt finished the 2017 season as the Aggies' leading scorer with 24 points on a team-high 11 goals and two assists. She earned All-SEC First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team and SEC Tournament All-Tournament team recognition. Watt was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 2 after scoring both goals in Texas A&M's 2-1 win over Arkansas.

Texas A&M is 9-1-2 overall and riding a five-match win streak. The Maroon & White started SEC play with a 3-0 record for the first time since 2014.

The Aggies return to action Sunday when they travel to Gainesville for an SEC first-place showdown with the Florida Gators. Match time is 4 p.m.