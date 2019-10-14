Watt Named a Senior CLASS Award Finalist

Texas A&M forward Ally Watt was one of 10 women’s soccer student-athletes selected as finalists for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award selected on Friday.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in the community.

Watt ranks sixth among active NCAA Division I players in goals (41) and 10th in points (93). On the season, she has 22 points on eight goals and six assists.

Currently enrolled in graduate school, pursuing a degree in sport management, Watt earned a bachelor’s degree in business in May.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native earned accolades that included United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, TopDrawerSoccer.com Best XI Second Team, All-South Region First Team and All-SEC First Team following her junior campaign.

Watt led the SEC and ranked seventh in the nation with 15 goals in 2018. She added three assists on the year to rank third in the league with 33 points. A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week, she notched six game-winning goals and scored the first goal of the match on nine occasions, including golden goals in the regular-season finale at No. 17 South Carolina and the NCAA Tournament first round victory against North Texas.

The speedy forward finished the 2017 season as the Aggies' leading scorer with 24 points on a team-high 11 goals and two assists. She earned All-SEC First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team and SEC Tournament All-Tournament team recognition. Watt was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 2 after scoring both goals in Texas A&M's 2-1 win over Arkansas.

Watt is looking to become the second Aggie to win the Senior CLASS Award in soccer. Emily Peterson earned the accolade in 2009, the third year it was awarded in for women’s soccer.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced in September. Nationwide voting is underway to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through November 18. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches to determine the winner. The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the NCAA Women’s College Cup later this fall.