Watt signs contract with Top Tier Australia Club

Texas A&M Soccer standout Ally Watt signed a professional contract with Australian side Melbourne City Football Club, the team announced Thursday.

Melbourne City plays in the Westfield W-League, the highest division of women’s soccer in Australia. The club has experienced recent success, winning three straight W-league championships (2016, 2017, and 2018) since the team’s inaugural season in 2015.

According Melbourne City FC’s release, Watt is eligible to play for the Heart in their next match, February 13, when they play crosstown rival Melbourne Victory. The squad has three regular-season matches remaining with the league semifinals and Grand Final held the weekends of March 14-15 and March 21-22, respectively.

Two weeks ago, Watt was selected by the North Carolina Courage in the first round of the NWSL Draft with the sixth overall pick. It marked the highest draft slot ever for an Aggie.

In her four seasons in Aggieland, Watt appeared in 90 matches, registering over 110 career points with 49 goals and 12 assists. The Colorado Springs, Colo. Native also scored 19 career game-winning goals. She became the first Aggie to earn United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team on two occasions.

As a senior, Watt earned multiple awards including All-American First Team and SEC Forward of the Year honors, scoring 16 goals with 11 assists to lead the Aggies to a 14-5-3 record and the second round of the NCAA tournament.

During her junior season, Watt earned All-America and All-SEC honors, leading the team in points (33) and goals (15).

Watt led the Aggies in points (24) and goals (11) in her red-shirt sophomore season, which included a four-goal performance at Missouri (10/31/17) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal to help her secure All-Tournament honors.

Watt redshirted her sophomore season to join the United States U-20 squad, where she played in 14 matches, tallying seven goals.

In her freshman season, Watt appeared in all 26 games with 17 starts, earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors, posting 14 points and tied for second on the team with seven goals.

Aggie standout Alyssa Mautz (2008-10) played three seasons in the W-League, including two stints with Perth Glory (2016-17, 2018-19) sandwiched around a year with Adelaide United (2017-18). Mautz played concurrently in the NWSL and W-League. She is missing the current W-League campaign due to an injury.

Watt gives the Aggies four players participating in foreign leagues with Stephanie Malherbe (Djurgarden IF), Cosette Morche (Eskilstuna United) and Dani Rice (KIF Orebro) all playing in Sweden.

Texas A&M had three players see action in the NWSL in 2019, including Shea Groom (Seattle Reign), Mautz (Chicago Red Stars) and Merritt Mathias (North Carolina Courage).