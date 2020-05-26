Wear a mask for your safety along with the consideration of others

The next time you go out and say to yourself, 'I don't need to wear a mask', remember that it is not just to keep you safe, but also protect those people that you might come in contact with should you have early onset COVID-19 and aren't demonstrating any symptoms yet.

A perfect example is Ethan Fisher, Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher's son. Ethan has Fanconi Anemia, a rare blood disease that leads to bone marrow failure.

You'd never know it, but Ethan's immune system isn't as strong as most making him more susceptible to illness.

During the coronavirus pandemic Coach Fisher says they are being careful with Ethan, but thankful his immune system is still able to fight off infections.

"His immune system is pretty strong so he is doing really well with that, but we don't ever want to take a chance," said Fisher.

"We feel good that if something were to happen that his immune system is still in good shape according to his doctor, but we are trying to make sure we take extra precautions and don't even chance that," concluded Fisher.

Coach Fisher said Ethan has been busy the last couple of months attending classes on-line with his school back to Florida, fishing and playing video games.