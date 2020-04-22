Week Three of Aggie Football Radio Re-Airs on KZNE-AM Set

A pair of thrilling victories are scheduled for the third week of Aggie Football Radio Re-Airs sponsored by Texas Ford Dealers on local affiliate The Zone 1150 AM / 93.7 FM. Football-starved fans in the Bryan-College Station area can listen to selected classic Texas A&M Football games in their entirety.

Classic Re-Airs are scheduled to be broadcast at 6 p.m. each Wednesday and noon on Saturday.

Classic Re-Air #5 | Wednesday, April 22 | 6 p.m.

Game Recap | Oct. 8, 2016

Texas A&M Earns Top-10 Win in Double Overtime Thriller

COLLEGE STATION (AP) -- Trevor Knight had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 8 Texas A&M withstood another late Tennessee rally to beat the No. 9 Volunteers 45-38 on Saturday. After Knight bulled in for the touchdown, Armani Watts intercepted Joshua Dobbs' pass on the next play for Tennessee's seventh turnover to end the game. Trayveon Williams posted a true freshman record 217 rushing yards in the win.

Classic Re-Air #6 | Saturday, April 25 | 12 p.m.

Game Recap | Dec. 31, 2013

Texas A&M Rallies to Defeat Duke at 2013 Chik-fil-A-Bowl

Atlanta (AP) -- Even by Johnny Manziel's Heisman-winning standards, his lead role in Texas A&M's comeback was one to remember. Manziel threw four touchdown passes, and Toney Hurd Jr. returned an interception 55 yards for the late go-ahead touchdown in Texas A&M's 52-48 victory over Duke on (Dec. 31, 2013) in the Chick-fil-A Bowl. Led by Manziel, the Aggies rallied after trailing 38-17 at halftime. It was the highest-scoring game in the bowl's history.