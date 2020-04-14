Week Two of Aggie Football Radio Re-Airs on KZNE-AM Set

A double-dip of Johnny Manziel classics are scheduled for the second week of Aggie Football Radio Re-Airs sponsored by Texas Ford Dealers on local affiliate The Zone 1150 AM / 93.7 FM. Football-starved fans in the Bryan-College Station area can listen to selected classic Texas A&M Football games in their entirety.

Classic Re-Airs are scheduled to be broadcast at 6 p.m. each Wednesday and noon on Saturday.

Manziel led an epic comeback at the 2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl over No. 24 Duke in the first Classic Re-Air on Wednesday, April 15, while his ‘Heisman moment’ win at then-No. 1 Alabama in 2012 will be re-broadcast on Saturday, April 18. Other games on the Classic Re-Air list are being determined.

Classic Re-Air #1 | Wednesday, April 15 | 6 p.m.

Game Recap | Dec. 31, 2013

Texas A&M Rallies to Defeat Duke at 2013 Chik-fil-A-Bowl

Atlanta (AP) -- Even by Johnny Manziel's Heisman-winning standards, his lead role in Texas A&M's comeback was one to remember. Manziel threw four touchdown passes, and Toney Hurd Jr. returned an interception 55 yards for the late go-ahead touchdown in Texas A&M's 52-48 victory over Duke on (Dec. 31, 2013) in the Chick-fil-A Bowl. Led by Manziel, the Aggies rallied after trailing 38-17 at halftime. It was the highest-scoring game in the bowl's history.

Classic Re-Air #3 | Saturday, April 18 | 12 p.m.

Game Recap | Nov. 12, 2012

Texas A&M Upsets No. 1 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Johnny Football and the SEC newbies from Texas A&M took down the biggest bully in their new neighborhood and left No. 1 Alabama with badly bruised national championship hopes. Johnny Manziel, better known around Texas as Johnny Football, staked the 15th-ranked Aggies to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter, and Texas A&M held on to beat the Crimson Tide 29-24 on (Nov. 12, 2012).