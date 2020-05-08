While NFL presses ahead with plans for season, CFL likely to cancel

The NFL is pressing on with plans to hold its season on schedule, while noting that everything has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.

All 32 teams released their schedules Thursday evening, with the full 2020 list scheduled to be revealed by the league a bit later. The NFL’s annual kickoff game is set for Sept. 10, with Super Bowl champion Kansas City hosting Houston.

Meanwhile, there is less optimism about football in Canada. Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Thursday that the most likely scenario is to cancel the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He told a House of Commons standing committee on finance that the Canadian league’s future is “very much in jeopardy.” News broke last week that the CFL had requested up to $150 million Canadian in assistance from the federal government.